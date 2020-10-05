JACKSONVILLE, Fla — About 150 protesters showed up in front of the Duval County Courthouse in Jacksonville Friday to protest the murder of Brunswick, Ga. resident Ahmaud Arbery who was shot and killed after being chased down by a father and son as Arbery was running through their neighborhood in February.

Upon the release of a cell phone video shot by a friend of the suspects, the suspects, Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael, were arrested on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

A gallery of the protest can be viewed below.

