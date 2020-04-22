People near a Ponte Vedra Publix are being urged to shelter in place Wednesday after a vehicle opened fire on deputies during a traffic stop, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were following a stolen vehicle on A1A in Ponte Vedra when the vehicle opened fire on deputies. The car then took off and went into the Sawgrass Village Publix shopping center area located at 220 Front St.

Anyone in the shopping center is being urged to shelter in place as deputies handle the situation. The vehicle is currently surrounded by deputies.

No deputies have been shot and the suspects are inside of the vehicle, according to deputies.

First Coast News is working to learn more information. Stay with us as this story develops.