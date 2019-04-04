The State Attorney's Office released hundreds of pages of documents and new photos and videos in relation to their murder case against Kimberly Kessler.

Kessler is accused of murdering Joleen Cummings, who disappeared Mother's Day weekend of 2018.

A crime scene report says investigators found blood stains in Tangles Salon, including on a breakroom wall and on a bleach bottle.

Outside the salon, a shoe and several other items were photographed next to evidence markers. It is not clear if these are related to the disappearance Cummings, they were simply marked as evidence by investigators.

A warrant to search Kessler's car shows police found four pages of items including a bag with eight journals, religious booklets, a passport, four Florida drivers licenses to the same person, a letter addressed to Address Confidentiality Program, and a receipt and paperwork wrapped around $1620 in cash.

As for the week-long search at Georgia Landfill July 2018, a crime report says nine cell phones and a striped shirt were recovered and placed into evidence.