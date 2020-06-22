Nearly 800 roosters seized, 178 people questioned in Georgia cockfighting bust

The raid resulted in 178 people in attendance processed for possible federal and state charges.

MIDVILLE, Ga. — Nearly 800 roosters were seized and 178 people could face charged after law enforcement shut down a cockfighting event in Midville, Ga. on Saturday, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ said in a news release the raid on the event was called Operation Sunrise and began with information developed by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety Immigration Enforcement Unit. It was then investigated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Inspector General. The investigation revealed a cockfighting operation at a facility south of Midville, Ga. The DOJ said several events had already been held at the facility in an outdoor arena that included a ring, management office, concessions stand and stadium bleachers for spectators.

The raid on Saturday's event resulted in 178 people in attendance processed for possible federal and state charges, including charges related to animal fighting and gambling. The DOJ said nearly 800 roosters were seized along with cockfighting paraphernalia, tens of thousands of dollars in gambling proceeds, firearms and illegal drugs.

The owner of the property, William Shannon Scott, 48, was charged with sponsoring or exhibiting an animal in an animal fighting venture. Scott could also face additional charges, according to the DOJ.

“Most people in our community rightly would be shocked to learn that the barbaric bloodsport of cockfighting still exists, is happening right in their midst, and may involve numerous other types of criminal activity,” U.S. Attorney Christine said. “But thanks to the outstanding cooperation and work of our law enforcement partners, these cruel activities and a potential bevy of other criminal activities have been dealt a significant blow in the Southern District of Georgia.”

A federal indictment was also unsealed Monday that names 38 people charged in a Dec. 14 raid of a cockfight in progress in Lincoln County, Ga. Nearly all of the 38 defendants were from outside Lincoln County, according to the DOJ.