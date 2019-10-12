FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for three men who deputies say walked away with thousands of dollars in stolen guns over the weekend.

The burglary happened at TNT Firearms in Fernandina Beach off State Road 200.

The staff inside TNT Firearms told First Coast News they would not provide a comment Monday.

As for the firearms, the store did not give specifics on handguns and rifles, but the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says it was roughly $100,000-worth of guns.

The firearms store remained boarded up and will stay closed for the time being, according to staff.

“We do know there were three individuals that broke into the back of the business and stole the guns," Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

It’s unclear if this was an inside job. The sheriff’s office is still investigating whether the burglary could have been done by current or former employees.

“They did have cameras inside, so we’re looking at that," Sheriff Leeper said.

Pictures and video have not been released yet, but the sheriff’s office said all three men were wearing masks.

Leeper said police will be keeping a close eye on any new gun sales in the area.

“We have all the serial numbers listed, so if they go to sell them, we should be able to locate them," he added.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also investigating.