JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing 61-year-old woman.

Jacqueline Ann Norris-Silva went missing on Monday, Sept. 17. She was last seen in the Nocatee area. JSO said all efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

Norris-Silva is described to be a black female, 5-foot-5, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black dress.

If you know her whereabouts, please call JSO at 940-630-0500.

Jacqueline Ann Norris-Silva

61 years old

5’5”, 110

Brown eyes, black hair

Last seen wearing a black dress



Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

