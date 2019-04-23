The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported aggravated battery where a man was shot in the arm in the New Town area of Jacksonville early on Tuesday.

Officers responded to 1585 Kings Road around 10 a.m. in reference to a person being shot and found one adult man with a single gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene and is expected to be okay.

This case is being investigated by the JSO Aggravated Battery Unit. Detectives are currently talking to a person of interest that officers detained.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us atJSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible rewar