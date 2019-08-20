A man was found dead on the side of a road in Northwest Jacksonville on Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the man was found at around 1 p.m. in the 8000 block of Garden Street by someone driving in the area. Foul play is suspected but police have not disclosed why nor have they given any details on the man's injuries.

As of 4:31 p.m., the stretch of Garden Street from Imeson Street to Paxton Street remains blocked off and is expected to stay blocked for a few hours.

Police are still working to determine how long the victim was there before he was found.

The victim's identity has not been released.