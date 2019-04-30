Russell Tillis, the man whose Southside home was dubbed the "House of Horrors" by neighbors, was back in court on Tuesday.

Tillis was charged with kidnapping, murder and abuse of a dead body. He faces the death penalty for those charges and now, according to a new motion filed by his legal teams, his attorneys are seeking to block the death penalty.

We are still working to find out specific details regarding today's hearing.

Tillis is accused of killing Joni Lynn Gunter. Gunter’s dismembered remains were found buried on Tillis’ property, dubbed the "House of Horrors," in 2016.

Tillis has cycled through several lawyers since his arrest in 2015.