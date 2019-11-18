A Lakeland man was arrested on Friday for allegedly punching a head little league umpire in the face, breaking one of his teeth.

Alberto Escartin Ramos, 22, was spectating his nephew's game at Highland City Ball Park at 2850 New Tampa Highway, according to the Tampa Bay Times. He disagreed with a call an umpire made and after the game he went to the clubhouse to complain, deputies said.

According to police reports, Ramos initially screamed at the victim and was asked to leave the park. The Polk County Sheriff said Ramos responded by screaming he would "kick [the umpire's] ass," ultimately punching him in the head, cutting his lip and breaking one of his teeth.

A 911 call made by a bystander said Ramos wouldn't leave the umpire alone.

"The umpire said 'you need to get out' and they started swinging," the caller said. "We have a bleeding umpire in our board room right now."

The PCSO responded and arrested Ramos for one count of felony battery of a sports official. He was bonded out of jail after posting a $1,000 bond.

The victim was treated by the Polk County Fire Rescue at the scene.