Judge: Sex trafficking, forced labor lawsuit against Crowley will move forward

Vanessa Treminio alleges that a Crowley supervisor gained access to her Jacksonville hotel room and assaulted her. She says the company told her to stay quiet.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A federal sex trafficking and forced labor lawsuit filed by survivor Vanessa Treminio against a Jacksonville-based company will move forward, according to a release from Maritime Legal Solutions.

Defendant Crowley Maritime Corporation is one of the largest contractors of transportation services to the U.S. Department of Defense and employs more than 7,000 employees.

In a 41-page order issued Jan. 5, 2023, Judge Marcia Morales Howard of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida denied a motion by Crowley to dismiss an amended complaint.

According to court documents, Treminio alleges she was 21 years old when she was hired by Crowley as a credit and collections coordinator in Crowley’s San Salvador office and that she was paid less than $10,000 per year. Treminio’s complaint alleges that in 2017 she was violently sexually assaulted inside an elevator at the Crowley offices by a supervisor.

Her complaint alleges Crowley moved the supervisor to Treminio’s new department instead of firing him.

According to her complaint, when Treminio immediately reported the sexual assault to Crowley HR, she was threatened to stay silent and also told she would still be required to travel to Jacksonville on an upcoming business trip with the supervisor who sexually assaulted her.

According to her complaint, Crowley threatened Treminio that if she left the company because of her refusal to go on the business trip, that Crowley would provide negative feedback about her to any future employer.

Her complaint refers to her decision to finally comply with Crowley’s order to go on an international business trip with a man who had already sexually abused her as “a twisted forced bargain.”

The complaint alleges that on Nov. 9, 2017, her supervisor gained access to her hotel room by fraudulently obtaining a key card to her room from the front desk, attacked her in her bed while she was sleeping, and then forcibly raped her while covering her mouth with his hand to silence her.

The complaint alleges that the next morning Treminio went directly to Crowley’s headquarters in Jacksonville and reported the rape to senior Crowley employees. However, according to Treminio’s complaint, she was told to “shut up” about the rape if she wanted to keep her job.

Her complaint alleges that not long she was raped, Treminio contacted Crowley’s Vice President of Ethics and Compliance Arthur LaMoureaux to again report the rape and subsequent cover up that took place at Crowley’s headquarters. According to the complaint, approximately two weeks later, LaMoureaux told Treminio that Crowley had decided to fire her rapist and at least two other Crowley employees involved in forcing Treminio to travel with her supervisor and involved with the subsequent sexual assault cover up.

Treminio’s complaint asserts that LaMoureaux also instructed her not to file a complaint with any Crowley human resources department regarding the rape and told Treminio that if the story of her rape became public, Crowley’s reputation would be severely damaged.

In November 2020, Treminio began receiving mental health treatment for the severe trauma she suffered from the rape. Treminio alleges that in January 2021, shortly after she began receiving help, Crowley learned she was talking to a psychologist about the rape and Crowley’s subsequent threats and cover up. The complaint alleges Crowley then decided to fire her under the pretense of poor work performance.

Her complaint alleges that on January 14, 2021, while terminating Treminio’s employment with Crowley, an attorney for Crowley offered Treminio $600 in exchange for signing a settlement and confidentiality agreement regarding the rape. Treminio’s complaint alleges that after she refused to sign the agreement, Crowley fired her and then withheld her final paycheck.

Treminio filed her complaint against Crowley on Feb. 15, 2023, and then filed her Amended Complaint on March 30, 2022.

In Crowley's motion to dismiss, the company said that Treminio's claim for infliction of emotional distress must meet the 'outrageous conduct" requirement and failed to do so. Crowley says that the alleged withholding of the Plantiff's paycheck, alleged coercion of the plaintiff to stay silent and the alleged threats regarding her termination "do not rise to the level of being ‘outrageous behavior’".