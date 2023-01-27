Judge upholds jury's death sentence for Mark Wilson, who murdered two Putnam County boys

Mark Wilson will receive the death penalty for the murder of two Putnam County boys.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A judge upheld a jury's unanimous decision that Mark Wilson should receive the death penalty, on Friday.

Wilson will receive the death penalty for the murder of two Putnam County boys. He will be held in prison until a date is set for his execution, the judge said.

Following a five day long sentencing trial in October, a jury unanimously decided Wilson should be sentenced to death.

Wilson was living with the aunt of 14-year-old Tatyen and 12-year-old Robert Baker on the family's property with his own daughter when he murdered the boys in August 2020.

The Putnam County Sheriff said the crime scene inside the Bakers' home was one of the worst he'd ever seen. Wilson was convicted of beating Tatyen and Robert in the head with a hammer then slitting their throats.

The boys' mother, Sarah Baker, testified that the night before the boys were killed, she saw Wilson outside sharpening a knife; that knife would later be matched to the murder weapon.

Wilson's mother also testified in the trial. In a recorded conversation played in the courtroom, Wilson's mother begged her son to answer why he killed the boys. In the recorded confession, Wilson tells her he killed them because he felt their family was going to report him and his girlfriend to the Department of Children and Families.