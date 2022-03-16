JSO searching for man reportedly connected to car burglary, credit card fraud

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man who is believed to be connected to a car burglary and credit card fraud.
JSO is investigating a burglary that took place in the area of 4000 Touchton Road, near the Randstad employment agency. Several items were stolen from a car, including the victim's credit card, police say.
The suspect in the photo then used the stolen credit card at a local business, according to JSO.
If you have any information about the identity of the pictured man or the incident, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip and possible receive a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.