JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported shooting in the Grand Park area Tuesday afternoon.

Police said it happened at Kings Road and Canal Street. JSO said they were called to the 2100 block of Kings Road around 3:30 p.m., where a person had been shot.

When police got to the scene, they found a victim with non-life threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

JSO is currently investigating the shooting and said they are speaking to an individual right now. No details were available about a possible suspect or the identity of the victim.

If anyone has information about this crime, you're asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can also call CrimeStoppers to remain anoymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.