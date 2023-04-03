Jacksonville doctor resolves second sex-crime case, still practicing

Dr. Om Kapoor, who continues to practice, has not been required to register as a sex offender following two cases filed as sex crimes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville doctor previously convicted in a 2017 sex-related crime has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of battery in a 2020 case.

Dr. Om Kapoor was sentenced earlier this month to three year’s probation and time served in the 2020 case. He was initially charged with two counts of capital sexual battery stemming from an incident in which a child under 12 claimed Kapoor sexually abused him during a sleepover at Kapoor’s house. The two charges were reduced to a single battery charge as part of the plea deal.

Kapoor was previously convicted of exposure in a 2017 case in which he was accused of ejaculating on a male patient while he was examining the man at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, where he practiced at the time. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail. He was acquitted of an additional charge of battery.

The judge in the 2020 case ruled that the 2017 incident could not be used as evidence against Kapoor, citing the “vastly different” ages of the two male victims and the “significantly different” circumstances and locations of the two crimes.

Kapoor continues to practice medicine. He has not been required to register as a sex offender as a result of either case.

According to records from the 2020 arrest, an alleged child victim reported being forced to perform oral sex on the doctor while at his house a few years earlier, which resulted in an initial charge of capital sexual battery. The second charge, added in January 2023, was related to a second assault, not a second victim.

In the 2017 case, a patient reported the doctor insisted on closely examining him from the rear during a routine exam. The patient told police he heard Kapoor moaning and felt something wet hit his leg. When he turned around, he said he saw the doctor masturbating and ejaculating into a napkin. After the doctor left, court records show, the patient took the napkin to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and filed a criminal complaint.

Kapoor’s medical license remains active, though the state Medical Board imposed a restriction on his practice. According to an emergency order filed in 2018 and amended last February, “Dr. Kapoor's conduct of masturbating and ejaculating on a patient was so brazen and with such a wanton disregard for the laws and rules regulating the practice of medicine, that any male patient that presents to Dr. Kapoor for any purpose, is in danger of harm within the confines of the examination room.”

The report says that because “Dr. Kapoor's continued unrestricted practice as a medical doctor constitutes an immediate, serious danger to the health, safety, or welfare of the citizens” of Florida, the state was restricting his license to “prohibit Om Parkash Kapoor, M.D., from treating and interacting with male patients without a healthcare professional holding a clear and active license with the Florida Department of Health physically present at all time.

It's not clear why the DOH restricted Kapoor’s interactions only with male patients.

As part of his most recent plea deal, he must undergo psychosexual counseling and have no contact with the child or the child’s family.