Authorities released the identity of the suspected drunk driver who reportedly killed a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office employee and seriously injured another JSO employee following a wreck in St. Johns County over the weekend.

The Florida Highway Patrol identified the driver as 46-year-old Kim Johnston. She is facing two DUI charges with serious bodily injury to another person.

FHP said the crash happened on Interstate 95 near State Road 16 around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say Johnston crashed into a vehicle where JSO employees Cathy Adams, 43, and her husband William Adams, 50, were driving with their two teens. Family told First Coast News they were heading home from the Mandarin vs. Columbus game in Orlando.

FHP says Johnston's vehicle struck the family's car, causing the family's vehicle to roll over, ejecting a Cathy Adams and trapping William Adams. FHP also said Cathy Adams wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

The family was transported to the hospital. Cathy Adams was put on life support while William Adams suffered a neck injury and is in critical condition. The teens suffered minor injuries, according to family.

Sunday night, JSO announced Cathy Adams had died.

Photo courtesy of Facebook showing JSO bailiff Cathy Adams wither her husband, JSO Officer William Adams.

Photo taken from Facebook

The Department of Health website says Johnston is a licensed chiropractic physician and has had her certification in acupuncture since 2003.

She is facing two DUI charges with serious bodily injury to another person. Her first court appearance is Monday at 8:30 a.m.