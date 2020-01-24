The French Pantry on Powers Avenue was burglarized for the second time in the past three months, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office incident report.

On Monday, officers arrived at The French Pantry after reports that the business had been broken into, the report states. It was determined that a burglar entered the business between Sunday night and Monday morning after breaking the side glass door.

The intruder then broke into the locked manager's office and pried open a filing cabinet. Two cash registers containing $200 was taken.

Various other damage was done to the restaurant and police believe that a butter knife may have been used to pry open locked doors, cash registers and the filing cabinet. The knife was left on the desk of the manager's office, the report said.

This break-in comes just three months after a similar incident on Oct. 22. During that burglary, the intruder smashed the front glass door and stole two cash register drawers containing $200.

Various other damage was done to the business totaling around $750, the report said.