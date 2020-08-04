A woman and man were pulled from a burning house and taken to the hospital for treatment after a fire in Northwest Jacksonville Wednesday morning.

The fire started just before 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of Hiram Street, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters say the early-morning fire started in a back bedroom. The man that was pulled from the home was suffering from traumatic injuries, says JFRD.

JFRD was not able to immediately determine what caused the fire. The State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate this incident.

ab