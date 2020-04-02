A Callahan man who is suspected of drug trafficking across the First Coast was arrested on Friday, Jan. 31.

Justin Aaron Redding, 36, was arrested at the Tricove Inn and Suites, 4300 Salisbury Rd. after he was found with 7.5 ounces of crystal meth, 47 grams of powdered cocaine, oxycodone pills, about $31,000 in cash, two semi-automatic handguns and other drug paraphernalia, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Redding, who is suspected of being a supplier of illegal drugs into Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, faces multiple charges, including possession and trafficking of meth and cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies say additional charges are expected.

Investigators with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Florida Highway Patrol, ATF and the DEA contributed to his arrest.