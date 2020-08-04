JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man found lying in the street after reports of a shooting, has died on Jacksonville's Westside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says shots were reported shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of Wilmar Road.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

JSO says no arrests had been made as of Tuesday night but are asking the public for help if they witnessed the incident.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.

