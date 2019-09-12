A carjacking suspect was arrested last Wednesday after he led police on a chase that almost resulted in multiple crashes.

Police say Ronnie Coleman, 26, was arrested and charged with carjacking, fleeing and eluding, theft or a motor vehicle. resisting an officer without violence, driving without a license and reckless driving.

According to his arrest report, on Tuesday a JSO officer saw a white Ford Escape getting gas at the Sunoco located at 6010 Moncrief Road.

After a tag search, the officer realized it was a stolen vehicle and began following the Coleman from the intersection of Edgewood Ave W.

During the pursuit, police say Coleman was speeding and almost caused several crashes with other vehicles on the road.

The car came to a stop at Martin Luther King Expressway and Boulevard St. where police say Coleman got out and ran.

Coleman exited the expressway by crossing into oncoming traffic and running down the embankment, the arrest report says.

Police say a perimeter was created and a K-9 was able to apprehend Coleman via dog bite near the 500 block of W 22nd St.

He was taken to jail without incident.