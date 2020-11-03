The St. Johns County courthouse is being evacuated and searched Wednesday morning due to an anonymous bomb threat, per the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The call was received around 9 a.m. via phone call and the building was subsequently cleared out. There's a bomb squad currently searching the building an abundance of caution, according to SJSO.

At this time there is no additional information.

First Coast News has a team on the way to the scene.

Stay tuned for additional updates.

