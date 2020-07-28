Beachgoer finds kilo of cocaine washed ashore in Palm Coast

The drug was found on Cinnamon Beach and was initially reported as a suspicious package by the person who found it. After testing its contents, the sheriff's office determined it was cocaine.

“These packages have washed up on shore in Flagler County over the years, typically when the storm systems start brewing in the ocean,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “If anyone comes across these packages or anything suspicious on the beach, we ask that you do not touch it and call us immediately. Narcotics can be lethal and must be handled carefully.”