x
Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 12-year-old Jacksonville girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a 12-year-old girl that Jacksonville police said was kidnapped. The child, Fernanda Arias, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants. She's  4'11", 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police were called just before 3 a.m. Monday in response to a report of a missing and possibly endangered child near the area of Beach Boulevard and Peach Drive. Fernanda left her residence in a dark-colored vehicle described as a 2-door Honda with a large rear spoiler possibly being driven by a Hispanic male named Jorge Reyes.

Anyone having any information on the whereabouts of Fernanda is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

