Southside homeowners pushing back on proposed waste transfer station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Huge push back from one Southside community – as hundreds of homeowners have come together in opposition to a proposed waste transfer station.

In fact, dozens showed up to Mandarin Senior Center ahead of a citizens planning advisory meeting to protest the possible facility.

The rezoning request by Waste pro is for this vacant property, where a school and church once was. It’s in an industrial area, but it’s also very close to a city park and the start of homes.

On the other side of the tree line, is where Hirakant Shet has called home for more than a decade

“I think as a community, we need a waste transfer station. But this location. I mean, let's think about it,' Shet explained. "This neighborhood itself, this subdivision has 520 homes.“

He and hundreds of Greenland Chase neighbors have created a Facebook group dedicated to planning their opposition to the proposed location of the station – a place where trash trucks could drop their load for another larger truck to take to the landfill.

Their concerns about the potential waste transfer station being near their neighborhood range from health concerns to truck traffic and drops in homeowners’ real estate value.

“Jacksonville is a pretty big city. So, don't tell me you cannot find 40 acres somewhere else with less adverse impacts," Shet argued.

District 11 city councilmember Danny Becton represents Shet’s neighborhood.

Becton said Waste Pro is eyeing this location because Southside is the area of Jacksonville that needs it the most, since the city landfill is on the westside.

“One of our garbage trucks that you see in the neighborhood probably spends four to five hours just traveling back and forth. When it fills up, going to that landfill, than it has to wait to be able to get rid of his load and come back," he said. "What that does is it doesn't allow that truck to be in the neighborhoods picking up garbage.”

Becton said he’s received hundreds of emails from constituents about the rezoning request. He’s still gathering all the facts, Becton adds.

“It's very important to have this community meeting. I want this to happen before any legislation goes forward," the councilmember explained. "So, I have deferred the legislation, the staff hasn't even written a report on it.”