Your dog or cat has the power to make you feel good, right? Well, you can give a boost to people who are isolated during the coronavirus pandemic.

Just make a short video on your phone with your pet and email it to video4TAC@gmail.com.

This is a new project from a group called Therapy Animal Coalition or TAC.

They have 300 teams of trained therapy animals, but now they aren't allowed to be in hospitals or senior centers or anywhere. So they're asking all of us with pets to send in videos, from 30 seconds to 60 seconds long.

Just do something silly with your dog. Hug your cat and say something encouraging. Get your bird to talk for a second. Do anything to lift up somebody else!

The videos will go on YouTube.

Here is an example of videos coming into TAC: