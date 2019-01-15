JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A home gutted due to mold is getting put back together from the ground up by AmeriCorps workers.

The effects of Hurricane Irma still hurt some homeowners on the Northside.

“Anybody can get messed up by one of these and so we’re doing our part to help get these people back to their regular lives,” Sean Longley said.

Sean Longley is part of AmeriCorps, a national community service group that sends volunteers to disaster areas around the country.

“The woman who owns this house, we spoke with her briefly and she was very appreciative we were here doing this stuff,” Longley said.

This isn’t the first time this group has helped volunteer to help hurricane recovery.

Two years ago, Longley and other volunteers spent two months helping Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.

Gutting and repairing homes is rewarding for Longley.

“Seeing that smile on faces of the people once we’ve finished the work is what makes it worth it, even if you’re going through tough stuff, it’s great to see that,” Longley said.