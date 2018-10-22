Just last weekend a Stop the Violence rally was held not far from the scene of Sunday's shooting near TIAA Bank Field where 6 people were shot.

City leaders are vowing action as those in the community say something has to be done.

Councilman Reggie Gaffney, who oversees the district where this shooting happened and where the mass shooting at the Landing occurred, told First Coast News at the scene the city is working on building a task force designed to end violence.

Latasha Hobbs, one woman who came to the scene, said her son, Maurice Hobbs, was killed by gun violence in January 2017. To this day, she stands at the scenes shootings begging for city leaders to do something about it. When she heard Councilman Gaffney's plan, she said, "It gives me a sense of hope. I'm thankful that now they're going to take action to help stop it."

"As your council person, I'm just as frustrated as you," said Gaffney.

Hobbs said her son's killer is still on the loose. "When is enough going to be enough? This pain doesn't go away," she cried. "To end this epidemic, it's going to take us all, JSO needs our help to get these criminals off the street."

The city will be discussing more about the task force at Tuesday's city council meeting. Councilman Gaffney invites anyone who wants to be a part of it to attend.

© 2018 WTLV