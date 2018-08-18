A body washed ashore on St. Simons Island Friday evening.

The Glynn County Police Department told First Coast News they received a call around 6:15 p.m. saying a man, approximately in his 30s, washed ashore in the area of Coast Guard Beach on St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Foul play does not appear to have been involved, but reason of drowning will not be conclusive until autopsy is completed. The autopsy will be conducted at the crime lab in Savannah Monday.

Police say they have a preliminary ID on the individual, but have not released it. The body was not one of any reported missing person.

