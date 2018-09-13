A 90-lb African Spur-thighed tortoise named Flash escaped his family’s yard in North Jacksonville Wednesday.

“He’s a big boy and he’s very friendly,” said Jane Everett, the owner of Flash.

Everett stood on the corner of Main Street and Pecan Park Road holding a sign that reads “Lost Tortoise,” Thursday afternoon. A driver saw Flash near that intersection, but did not see where he walked, Everett said.

“He can move pretty fast when he wants to,” Everett said.

Flash is about 25 years old. Everett asks anyone with information to call 904-994-1574.

