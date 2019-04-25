A 25-year-old Jacksonville man is dead after an ATV crash in Clay County on Tuesday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Daniel Sommise was a passenger in an ATV that was traveling south at Crossing Boulevard and Beecher Lane around 11 p.m.

Troopers say thats when the vehicle overturned and both passengers were ejected from the vehicle. Sommise succumbed to his injuries as a result of the crash.

According to a GoFundMe page, Sommise leaves behind a three-year-old son.

The other passenger is currently in the hospital with serious injuries.

FHP is not identifying the driver of the ATV as the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

