Two children died in a house fire early Sunday morning in Pomona Park.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, fire officials responded to a house fire at 116 New York Lane around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officials were told two children were believed to be inside. Unfortunately the house was already fully involved in flames and inaccessible. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames.

The bodies of two children were located inside the home.

PCSO detectives will be working to assist the state Fire Marshal's Office who will be leading the investigation.

