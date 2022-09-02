SNAP benefits dwindling? Jacksonville man says he's struggling to buy groceries

Gary Lee reached out to First Coast News about his SNAP benefits when it went from more than $100 a month to $20, even though his income did not change.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The price of food has gone up, and one Jacksonville man says his SNAP benefits are going down, seemingly for no reason.

The dwindling benefits have forced him to take out a loan to buy food and medicine. He reached out to the On Your Side team to find answers.

Gary Lee, 67 years old, says he is getting $20 a month in SNAP benefits to cover groceries.

He relies on this help since he is retired and on a fixed income.

“Last year at this time I was getting a very comfortable amount," Lee said. Even a few months ago, Lee says he was getting more than $100 a month.

“It’s created a real hardship," he explains.

So much so Lee took out a small loan to pay for groceries and bills recently.

SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps. It covers groceries.

In October, the federal government announced an increase in benefits nationwide. However, news reports across Florida show delays in benefits. In Lee's case, benefits diminished.

“Messages on my account said my income was too high," Lee said. "I was like, my income has been pretty much the same. Slight increases in social security, but that is my only income.”

At the grocery store, $20 can't get you much.

A spokesperson with Florida Department of Children and Families oversees the program for the state. They cannot discuss individual's cases with us, but the department explained why someone's benefits may change:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) eligibility rules and benefit levels are, for the most part, set at the federal level and uniform across the nation, though states have flexibility to tailor aspects of the program. Individuals must pass all eligibility rules to receive food assistance benefits.

Eligibility for SNAP benefits is based on components such as household size, household income and household expenses. SNAP recipients must recertify every six months to continue receiving benefits with exceptions for Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs) who must recertify every four months and the elderly and disabled population who recertify once every 12 months.

If a family has the same income, expenses and family composition, there would not have been a reduction in benefits unless there was a sanction or other change.

When customers contact the Department with updated eligibility information or to recertify their benefits, an eligibility determination is made based on the most up to date information provided by the customer which can cause monthly benefit amounts to change.