JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Jacksonville man won the top prize of $2 million after he played the Florida 50x the Cash scratch-off game, which costs $10.

Jesus Ibarra Hernandez, 38, chose to receive his prize in a one-time lump-sum payment of $1.6 million.

He bought his winning ticket from Speedway, 5642 Bowden Rd. The store will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Florida 50x the Cash game was launched on January 15. It offers over $162 million in cash prizes and has eight $2 million top prizes. The odds of winning the $2 million prize is 1-in-2,760,000.

