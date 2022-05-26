Struggling Florida homeowners can apply for relief

There are millions of dollars available through the Florida Homeowner Assistance Fund.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're a homeowner and haven't been able to pay your mortgage, insurance or utilities, there's still money available through the Florida Homeowner Assistance Fund.

If you've had a hardship throughout the pandemic, you can apply here. Priority is given to those with the lowest incomes. The goal is to residents from becoming delinquent and to help them stay in their homes.

So far, the Department of Economic Opportunity has given out about $20 million of the $676 million in relief from the American Rescue Plan.