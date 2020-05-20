DEO says filing unemployment paper applications should be your "last resort"

After weeks on DEO’s failing website and phoneline, many shipped off a paper application hoping to avoid technical difficulties. Now some are more confused than ever

Weeks ago, Governor Ron DeSantis made an announcement for those failing to get through DEO’s website stating Florida state had partnered with Fed-Ex, and the company will ship your unemployment benefits application off to Tallahassee for free, but now weeks later many who took advantage of this are left even more confused.

“I don’t know what to do, where to go and how to do it because all of my means are being taken away,” said Lora Ayers a former waitress in Jacksonville.

Ayers’ bills are stacking up—fast.

After spending weeks on DEO’s failing website and phoneline, Ayers quickly shipped off a paper application, hoping to wipe her hands clean of technical difficulties.

But Ayers is yet to hear from DEO.

“No confirmation, no claimant number, no what’s the next step,” Ayers said.

Lacking a claim number and PIN is a big disadvantage for those who filed paper applications.

Today, more online users are at least receiving claim numbers and PINs. That’s why Ayers regrets the paper application she filed weeks ago.

The paper application listed on DEO’s website has a top page that says it was last revised May 15. The page mentions using paper applications as a “last resort” and strongly encourages users to file for benefits online for quicker processing.

DEO states about 221 thousand paper applications have been entered by state employees, but hasn’t answered FCN’s question if all applicants have been notified or if there are still thousands more applications to sort through.

FCN also asked DEO—

How many employees are working on paper applications?

What should users do if they’re not receiving PINS, claim numbers or confirmation emails?

What is the average amount of time those who file paper applications are waiting for a response?