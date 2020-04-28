JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are not enough hours in the day to keep up with Chelsea Brubeck-Bridges. Chelsea is an RN at Baptist Beaches Hospital. She serves in the Critical Care Unit caring for COVID-19 patients as well as others in critical need.
Chelsea works the overnight shift. When she comes home, she doesn't kick her feet up and relax. Her routine includes coming home to her two boys ages 6 and 4. She also homeschools them. Her husband works during the day as a welder.
Part of Chelsea's curriculum for the boys includes planting a garden. She and her husband planted one to explain a lesson in science. Chelsea's proud Mom Nancy said she doesn't know when her daughter finds time to do all she does, which is why she insists, she is a superhero. "She still finds time to share videos, pictures, and video calls with me and her in-laws, so we grandparents can still have contact with the boys."
Chelsea comes from a tight-knit family. Social distancing has taken a toll on her boys and extended family. But, her family insists Chelsea does all she can, with what free time she has, to keep everyone as close as possible. "We grandparents, on both sides of the family, are used to spending a lot of time with the boys," said Nancy.
Chelsea also does what she can for a family friend who lives alone. "She managed to find a moment to put together a cooler packed with healthy foods and freezer meals," said Nancy. Her boys drew cards to see who would be able to help Mom with dropping the care package off.
When does Chelsea have time to take care of herself? Her family insists they are not sure, but they know she is one of the strongest women they know. "We are all worried about her own health and the health of her children and husband, and yet she goes to work every shift with a big heart for the sick, " said Nancy.
Nancy shared a story about Chelsea's compassion. "She would text me in the middle of the night or early hours of the morning to talk because she had just been at the bedside holding the hand of a dying patient until they passed," said Nancy. "Chelsea was often the last voice and human touch a dying person had."
Nancy said sometimes all Chelsea can do is "be there" for patients. She said Chelsea is known for offering that listening ear and being the best advocate for every patient's care. "When she has people who are struggling, she makes a point of positioning herself near them through the night, so they won't be alone." said Nancy. "Sometimes the best she can do is be human in the midst of so much sadness and pain."
Nancy said she is more proud of Chelsea as each day passes. She said she always knew Chelsea had a huge heart, but that what her daughter is experiencing during social distancing and caring for COVID-19 patients is unfathomable. "She will continue to quietly give of herself through any obstacle and do it with the heart of a true servant," said Nancy.
