Looking for something sweet and new to cook up for dessert this Thanksgiving? We’ve got the latest on a dessert that’s the most searched in our state ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a recent report from Google Trends, the top google searched Thanksgiving casserole trending Monday in the state of North Carolina was a pineapple casserole.

The unique dessert is often jam-packed with canned pineapple chunks in juice, sugar, cheddar cheese, melted butter and Ritz crackers, according to a recipe from Southern Living.

The one-of-a-kind casserole is a mix of something sweet and salty.

So, what’s in it?

Here’s a pineapple casserole recipe from Southern Living

Ingredients

2 (20-oz.) cans pineapple chunks in juice, drained (reserve 6 tbsp. juice)

1 1/3 cups sugar

5 tablespoons flour

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

¼ cup melted butter

1 sleeve Ritz crackers, crushed

Directions

Step 1: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit in a medium sized bowl, add sugar, flour, and pineapple juice. Add pineapple chunks. Spoon the pineapples into a casserole dish and top them with shredded cheese.

Step 2: Add Ritz crackers and melted butter. Spread the Ritz cracker topping evenly on top of the pineapples.

Step 3: Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes or until the casserole bubbles.

