JACKSONVILLE, Fla. โ€” A not-for-profit organization is making some cancer patients feel a little more comfortable while they receive chemotherapy after a kind donation to UF Health Gynecologic Oncology in Jacksonville.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, UF Health thanked the First Coast Thrivent group for their recent donation of 100 chemotherapy bags.

The bags are filled with essential and cozy items that will keep patients comfortable and positive throughout treatment.