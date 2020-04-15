During times when people are unemployed, stressed and worried about their loved ones possibly being infected with the coronavirus, the people in one First Coast community used the day to celebrate their neighbor’s birthday.

The Royal Lakes community drove by in their cars with cards, balloons and signs to celebrate 93-year old Eva Poole’s birthday

Poole has lived in the neighborhood for 35 years.

Poole says she thought it was so kind of her neighbors to put together her drive-thru birthday party.

The people in this Jacksonville neighborhood are not allowing the coronavirus to stop them for honoring Poole.

When asked what’s her secret to living a long life, Poole answered she doesn’t know, but that maybe it’s because she’s "been good to people."

