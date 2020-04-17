The coronavirus pandemic has impacted us in every aspect of our lives. Hundreds of thousands have been infected in the United States and tens of thousands have died.

COVID-19 has also ruined the senior year of high school seniors across the United States. But the people up in Blackshear, Georgia have put something together special for the high school seniors who play spring sports whose season's were canceled due to the coronavirus.

In the city’s downtown, residents hung banners of 37 seniors who play golf, track, tennis, baseball, and soccer. Officials who work with the Main Street - Better Hometown Blackshear program made it happen.



The program is funded by and consists of local businesses that see a greater value in sticking together to promote tourism and economic development in Blackshear and Pierce County.

The Pierce County High School Band Boosters also surprised their seniors with a large billboard downtown.

