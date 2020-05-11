Wake Up & Save: Which store has the best prices on Thanksgiving Day classics?

Thanksgiving is coming up. Before you head to the store, we went to four grocery stores to find out which had the best prices.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Food is expensive. Thanksgiving is coming up and we all know that meal can add up.

While many people are downsizing their Thanksgiving this year due to COVID-19, you’re probably still feeding more people than usual.

Before you head to the store, let's compare prices to see which grocery store has the best deals on turkey, stuffing, bread rolls, and pie.

First stop is Whole Foods. Turkey is already on sale for $1.16 a pound. We are looking at a 12 pound turkey which would serve about 6 people, maybe more. Their pie was about $10. Bread rolls were $4.99. Stuffing was $3.49. All together, you will pay about $32 to feed a party of 6 with these four classic dishes.

Over to Walmart, turkey there $1.49 a pound, roll are $1.98, pie was $3.98, and stuffing came to only 82 cents. A Thanksgiving meal here comes to $25 dollars.

Now to Publix where turkey is a bit more expensive at $2.49 a pound. Pie from the bakery is priced at $5.99, bakery rolls are $2.97, and stuffing was priced at $2.55. The total came to $42 for turkey day.

Last stop is Trader Joe's. They didn't have full turkeys in store, but they were selling 1/2 a turkey breast already cooked for $6.99 a pound. The portion is geared towards a smaller dinner party, but it will add up for our 12 pound requirement. Rolls came to $1.99, pie was $6.49, and stuffing was priced at $3.99. A store associate said they will be getting more Thanksgiving options in closer to Thanksgiving, but for now our options totaled to $97 for our 6 person Thanksgiving meal mainly due to the lack of turkey options.

Walmart had the best prices, but Whole Foods came in a close second. Keep an eye out for more discounts and deals closer to Thanksgiving.

