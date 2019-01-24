For restaurant inspections conducted in 2018 by safety and sanitation inspectors with the state’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants, here are the Jacksonville-area restaurants with the most total violations (basic, intermediate and high priority) for the year.
The restaurants are listed in order of least violations to most.
10. Nini’s Pizza And Restaurant
1269 Penman Rd,, Jacksonville Beach
Total violations for 2018: 126
9. Aki 7
11900 Atlantic Blvd Ste 221, Jacksonville
Total violations for 2018: 140
8. Tunis
5059 Soutel Dr , Jacksonville
Total violations for 2018: 145
7. The Courtyard Café
440 W Adams St., Jacksonville
Total violations for 2018: 148
6. Royal Buffet
5086 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville
Total violations for 2018: 149
5. Olympia Café
2550 Mayport Rd #5, Jacksonville
Total violations for 2018: 167
4. La Nopalera Mexican Restaurant
4530 St Johns Ave #3, Jacksonville
Total violations for 2018:176
3. Tamarind Thai
1661 Riverside Ave #123, Jacksonville
Total violations for 2018: 193
2. Gusto Italian Restaurant
1266 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach
Total violations for 2018: 194
1. Selvino’s Pizza
Address: 5711 Bowden Road, Suite 7, Jacksonville
Total violations for 2018: 240
All of the restaurants were inspected at least twice; some were inspected additional times due to complaints or required follow-up inspections, including emergency closures. On any given inspection, the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as “a ‘snapshot’ of conditions present at the time of the inspection.
On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.”