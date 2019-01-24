For restaurant inspections conducted in 2018 by safety and sanitation inspectors with the state’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants, here are the Jacksonville-area restaurants with the most total violations (basic, intermediate and high priority) for the year.

The restaurants are listed in order of least violations to most.

10. Nini’s Pizza And Restaurant

1269 Penman Rd,, Jacksonville Beach

Total violations for 2018: 126

9. Aki 7

11900 Atlantic Blvd Ste 221, Jacksonville

Total violations for 2018: 140

8. Tunis

5059 Soutel Dr , Jacksonville

Total violations for 2018: 145

7. The Courtyard Café

440 W Adams St., Jacksonville

Total violations for 2018: 148

6. Royal Buffet

5086 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville

Total violations for 2018: 149

5. Olympia Café

2550 Mayport Rd #5, Jacksonville

Total violations for 2018: 167

4. La Nopalera Mexican Restaurant

4530 St Johns Ave #3, Jacksonville

Total violations for 2018:176

3. Tamarind Thai

1661 Riverside Ave #123, Jacksonville

Total violations for 2018: 193

2. Gusto Italian Restaurant

1266 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach

Total violations for 2018: 194

1. Selvino’s Pizza

Address: 5711 Bowden Road, Suite 7, Jacksonville

Total violations for 2018: 240

All of the restaurants were inspected at least twice; some were inspected additional times due to complaints or required follow-up inspections, including emergency closures. On any given inspection, the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as “a ‘snapshot’ of conditions present at the time of the inspection.

On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.”

