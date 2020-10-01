The Bread & Board, a Five Points-based eatery that specializes in artisanal sandwiches and sandwich boards, debuted the sign on its second planned location at the St. Johns Town Center Wednesday.

"One step closer to reality," the restaurant said on Facebook.

The restaurant also announced it's aiming for a Spring opening.

Last July, owners announced their plans for the second location being at 4413 Town Center Parkway Suite 201, which is in the same shopping plaza as Total Wine & More, Five Guys and Sweet Frog.

The new location, measuring 2,800 square feet, will introduce brand new sandwiches on its menu, which will later be added to its Five Points restaurant, the July release said.

When the second location opens, it's expected to operate during lunch and dinner hours, as well as Sunday brunch.

Bread & Board first opened in Five Points in 2016 at 1030 Oak St.

