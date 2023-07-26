Here's how and when you can get free Whataburger ??

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Texas-based Whataburger is celebrating 73 years in business and has proclaimed August 8 as National Whataburger Day. The company will celebrate the day with free Whataburgers, VIP customer experiences and will even wipe out $73,000 in school lunch debt, $1,000 for every year they have been serving customers.
To get a free burger, you must be signed up for Whataburger Rewards. Free burgers will be given to rewards members on August 7 and 8.
Here's how to claim your free burger.
- Download the Whataburger App on the App Store for iOS or get it on Google Play for Android.
The company is asking that fans show their love by posting their favorite Whataburger moments using the hashtag #NationalWhataburgerDay on social media.