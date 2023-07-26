Here's how and when you can get free Whataburger ??

Did someone say 'free Whataburgers'?! The fast-food chain has declared August 8 National Whataburger Day and they're giving away free burgers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Texas-based Whataburger is celebrating 73 years in business and has proclaimed August 8 as National Whataburger Day. The company will celebrate the day with free Whataburgers, VIP customer experiences and will even wipe out $73,000 in school lunch debt, $1,000 for every year they have been serving customers.

To get a free burger, you must be signed up for Whataburger Rewards. Free burgers will be given to rewards members on August 7 and 8.

Here's how to claim your free burger.

Download the Whataburger App on the App Store for iOS or get it on Google Play for Android.