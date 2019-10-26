The famed chef and owner of Gilbert's Social announced on social media Friday that it will be closing down the barbecue restaurant on the Southside.

"We are so thankful to those who have continued to support our vision over the past three years," a flyer posted to the restaurant's Facebook and Instagram said.

Chef Kenny Gilbert said the decision made the decision to not renew the lease on the building, located at 4021 Southside Blvd., according to the announcement. Instead, he wants to focus on new projects and his other restaurant, Gilbert's Underground Kitchen in Fernandina Beach.

"All gift cards, promotions, large party reservations and turkey orders will be honored at Gilbert's Underground Kitchen located at 510 S. 8th St. Fernandina Beach," the flyer said.

The restaurant specialized in serving barbecue and traditional Southern fare. It had a 4.5 Google rating out of nearly 700 reviews.