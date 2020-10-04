JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family is grieving after their dog was shot and killed by police during a family member's medical emergency Wednesday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Officer E. Hairston was sent to the family's home on Nevada St. to assist Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department with an "unknown situation," according to the incident report. A woman called for help, saying that her daughter fell in front of her home, then disconnected from the call, the report says.

Hairston was the first to arrive on the scene just before midnight, and tried to make contact with the residents of the home to get more information about what happened at the scene, the incident report says. When he walked into the yard, a white pit bull terrier charged at him.

Because the dog was charging at Hairston with the threat of causing "great bodily harm," the officer drew his service pistol and fired three shots at the dog, the incident report says.

The family reached out to First Coast News about the incident. Janice Smith said she called JFRD because her daughter was having a seizure in her driveway, and when JSO arrived she and her son told the officer to stay out of the gate until they could put the dog up.

Smith said Hairston entered the yard where the dog was near the two women, when the officer pulled his gun and shot several times, killing the dog.

The JSO incident report says once scene safety was established, JFRD arrived and helped the woman who was experiencing a medical emergency.

Animal Control was not called to the scene. Several JSO personnel were alerted to respond and process the scene, according to the incident report.

