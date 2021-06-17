Bands, vendors and beer garden planned for Florida Fin Fest in Jax Beach

Fin Fest will be held in Jacksonville Beach in September and is free to attend.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Floridians are used to hearing harrowing accounts of shark attacks at beaches all along the coast, but when was the last time you heard a shark positive story?

Sharks are valuable members of the ocean ecosystem and although they often get a bad reputation, they are incredibly complex creatures that might be worthy of some appreciation.

Organizers of an upcoming festival in Jacksonville Beach are hoping to inspire just that by providing educational resources to help the public learn more about sharks.

Fin Fest will be held in Jacksonville Beach in September and is free to attend. The event website says there will be activities for all ages including education seminars, live music, a festival village, beer gardens and more.