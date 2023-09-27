Alive young sperm whale washes ashore near Marineland

The calf was found around 10 a.m. Wednesday according to Marineland. The whale is 12 feet long, with small abrasions along her dorsal fin and back.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young sperm whale stranded on the beach near Marineland is alive, according to a member with Marineland.

The whale is roughly 12 feet long, with small abrasions along her dorsal fin and back. The whale's injuries do not appear to be boat or ship-related. Marineland said the calf washed up on the shore around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Marineland said their sea turtle team and veterinarian are on scene monitoring the whale's breathing and helping keep it wet. Sea World and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are on the way to the scene.