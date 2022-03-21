The Buzz: Dating app launches for single parents

The new service is called Stir, which launched earlier this week to help remove barriers some single parents feel when it comes to dating.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Match Group owns several dating services and has created one targeting single parents.

Here's the Buzz:

Stir launched earlier this week to help remove barriers some single parents feel when it comes to dating.

Special features include comparing parents' schedules and using questions about personality and values to find matches rather than looks.

The app can be downloaded for free for iPhones and Androids.

Coffee lovers may be looking at a longer life span, according to one study.

Here's the Buzz:

A new study shows drinking two to three cups of coffee a day has been associated with a 10 to 15% lower risk of getting heart disease, heart failure and even heart rhythm problems.

A Japanese photographer is taking an interesting approach to family photos, all for the sake of art.

Here's the Buzz:

Photographer Haruhiko Kawaguchi has been working on a series called "Flesh Love" for almost two decades.

His latest visuals include taking wrapping entire houses and families in plastic wrap and vacuum sealing them in.

Kawaguchi told CNN the subjects basically hold their breath for 10 seconds and are released from the plastic wrap whether he gets the shot or not.